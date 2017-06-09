Deutsche Bank: ECB should begin process of ending its very accommodative monpol - WSJ

Deutsche Bank: ECB should begin process of ending its very accommodative monpol - WSJBy Eren Sengezer
According to the Wall Street Journal, in an event organized by the German newspaper Handelsballt, John Cryan, Deutsche Bank ’s chief executive, argued that the ECB should begin the process of ending its very accommodative monetary policy, regardless of the strength of the euro.
Key quotes (via WSJ):
- While cheap money has helped countries and banks escape the crisis, it has also led to “ever greater upheavals.”
- The stock market appears only to know one direction
- We are now seeing signs of bubbles in more and more parts of the capital market, where we wouldn’t have expected them
- I welcome the recent announcement by the Federal Reserve and now also from the ECB that they intend to gradually bring their loose monetary policy to an end
