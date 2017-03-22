Skip to main content
Denmark Retail Sales (YoY) dipped from previous -1.3% to -3.4% in February
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
35 minutes ago
FXStreet
|
35 minutes ago
Chile faces heightened recession risks – BBH
FXStreet
|
39 minutes ago
ECB has begun horse trading on its forward guidance - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
Gold climbs closer to monthly high on safe-haven demand
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
NOK/SEK: Risks are on the downside - Natixis
FXStreet
|
51 minutes ago
Russia: CBR rate decision finely balanced and RUB now overvalued vs oil - TDS
FXStreet
|
55 minutes ago
EUR/GBP: Risks skewed to the upside – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
59 minutes ago
TLTRO: One for the road – Natixis
FXStreet
|
07:34 GMT
Japan's Aso: Doesn't see US putting pressure on Japan over FX
FXStreet
|
07:28 GMT
Long SGD, long global growth beta - TDS
FXStreet
|
07:27 GMT
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.08 – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
07:22 GMT
Bund: Lot of activity on the primary market - Natixis
FXStreet
|
07:19 GMT
Forex Today: Yen extends gain amid risk-off, a light session ahead
FXStreet
|
07:14 GMT
USD/JPY: bears in full control, drops to nearly 4-month lows
FXStreet
|
07:13 GMT
Technical blow in 4hr USD/RUB chart
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
Norway Labour Force Survey dipped from previous 4.4% to 4.2% in January
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
GBP/USD through 1.2500 early in Europe
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
NZ: Surprise increase in dairy auction - TDS
FXStreet
|
06:43 GMT
AUD/USD extends Tuesday's reversal farther below 0.77 handle
FXStreet
|
06:43 GMT
