Denmark Current Account increased to 19.7B in December from previous 16.7B
By
FXStreet Team
Spain Industrial Output Cal Adjusted (YoY) came in at 1.9% below forecasts (2.9%) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 08:01 GMT
Denmark Trade Balance climbed from previous 5.7B to 6.9B in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 08:01 GMT
EUR/GBP looking to stabilize around 0.8530 region
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 07:50 GMT
EUR/USD potential pullback to 1.0615 – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 07:34 GMT
Qatar EnergyMin: Degree of adherence to OPEC, non-OPEC deal is very high - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 07:18 GMT
Gold trading with mild weakness, but remains closer to three-month highs
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 07:12 GMT
Forex Today: Yen volatile in Asia, UK Brexit bill vote in focus
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 07:03 GMT
Turkey Industrial Production (YoY) fell from previous 2.7% to 1.3% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 07:03 GMT
EUR/USD now focused on 1.0602 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 06:58 GMT
GBP/USD consolidative around 1.2500
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 06:52 GMT
UK Brexit bill vote: Big event ahead - TDS
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 06:36 GMT
AUD/USD stages a minor recovery, defend 0.7600 handle for the time being
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 06:36 GMT
EUR/USD rejected near 100-DMA, eyes daily lows?
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 06:19 GMT
USD/TRY: Downside opening up towards 3.6340 - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 05:47 GMT
USD/JPY bounces-off 112 amid pullback in DXY
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 05:24 GMT
Japan Eco Watchers Survey: Current dipped from previous 51.4 to 49.8 in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 05:03 GMT
Japan Eco Watchers Survey: Outlook down to 49.4 in January from previous 50.9
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 05:03 GMT
BOJ's government bond holdings top 40% for 1st time – Nikkei
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 05:00 GMT
Policy uncertainty brings risk but sustained sell-off not on the cards - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 04:50 GMT
