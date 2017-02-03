Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
FED
Denmark Currency Reserves increased to 466.6B in February from previous 457.8B
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Denmark Currency Reserves increased to 466.6B in February from previous 457.8B
FXStreet
|
15:01 GMT
United States ISM New York index dipped from previous 57.7 to 51.3 in February
FXStreet
|
14:55 GMT
EUR/USD sticks to the bearish outlook near term – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
14:27 GMT
AUD/USD hammered below 0.7600 to 4-week lows amid slump in commodities
FXStreet
|
14:25 GMT
USD/JPY still targets 114.95 near term – UOB
FXStreet
|
14:16 GMT
EUR/USD puts 1.0500 to the test, focus on Yellen
FXStreet
|
13:56 GMT
USD/JPY challenging highs near 50-DMA after US jobless claims
FXStreet
|
13:36 GMT
USD/CAD deflates from highs post-GDP
FXStreet
|
13:32 GMT
Canada Gross Domestic Product Annualized (QoQ) came in at 2.6%, above expectations (2%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
United States Initial Jobless Claims came in at 223K, below expectations (243K) in February 24
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
Canada Gross Domestic Product (MoM) meets expectations (0.3%) in December
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
United States Continuing Jobless Claims above expectations (2.065M) in February 17: Actual (2.066M)
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
Canadian GDP rose 0.3% in December
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
AUD/USD remains a wild card
FXStreet
|
13:02 GMT
Brazil HSBC PMI Manufacturing increased to 46.9 in February from previous 44
FXStreet
|
13:01 GMT
Canada: GDP growth in Q4 expected at 1.8% q/q annualized – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
13:00 GMT
Russia’s oil output seen higher if deal not extended – Russia’s Novak
FXStreet
|
12:59 GMT
When is Canadian GDP and how could affect USD/CAD?
FXStreet
|
12:51 GMT
EUR/USD slides closer to 1.05 mark ahead of US weekly jobless claims
FXStreet
|
12:47 GMT
GBP/USD struggling near six week lows, up next - US jobless claims
FXStreet
|
12:22 GMT
Load More content ...