Denmark Currency Reserves fell from previous 464.1B to 463.9B in May
By
FXStreet Team
Indicators signaling AUD/NZD is oversold
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
ISM New York Index eased to 46.7 from 55.8 in May
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
Drop in the US unemployment rate not sufficient to mask disappointing report - BBH
FXStreet
|
13:53 GMT
United States ISM New York index: 46.7 (May) vs previous 55.8
FXStreet
|
13:52 GMT
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.29 despite USD sell-off
FXStreet
|
13:50 GMT
US stocks subdued at open, disappointing jobs data and volatile oil prices weigh
FXStreet
|
13:47 GMT
USD/CAD within range after payrolls, above 1.3500
FXStreet
|
13:43 GMT
WTI bounces off 3-week lows, recovers to $47.50 level
FXStreet
|
13:19 GMT
USD/CHF drops to lowest since early November post-NFP
FXStreet
|
13:16 GMT
Singapore Purchasing Managers Index down to 50.8 in May from previous 51.1
FXStreet
|
13:01 GMT
US Dollar slumps to fresh 2017 lows post-NFP
FXStreet
|
13:01 GMT
Gold surges to fresh 5-week tops post dismal US jobs data
FXStreet
|
13:00 GMT
UK: May's way or the highway – Rabobank
FXStreet
|
12:54 GMT
Canada: Merchandise trade balance with world narrowed to $370 million deficit in April
FXStreet
|
12:45 GMT
US: Goods and services deficit was $47.6 billion in April, up $2.3 billion from $45.3 billion in March
FXStreet
|
12:41 GMT
US: Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 138,000 in May
FXStreet
|
12:36 GMT
USD/JPY tumbles to 111.00 handle after disappointing headline NFP print
FXStreet
|
12:34 GMT
United States Average Weekly Hours meets expectations (34.4) in May
FXStreet
|
12:32 GMT
Canada Imports up to $48.06B in April from previous $47.11B
FXStreet
|
12:32 GMT
Load More content ...