Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
Fed
Denmark Consumer Confidence rose from previous 4.5 to 4.8 in February
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Hungary Gross Wages (YoY) declined to 5.7% in December from previous 8.2%
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 08:01 GMT
Denmark Consumer Confidence rose from previous 4.5 to 4.8 in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 08:01 GMT
Eurozone: Current peak in inflation is temporary - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 07:56 GMT
US: The Fed leadership shakeup – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 07:51 GMT
USD/CHF treading water above 100-DMA / parity mark
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 07:48 GMT
Fed: 44% probability on the possibility of March rate hike - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 07:45 GMT
UK: Pressure off the BoE for now – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 07:42 GMT
Key economic releases for the week ahead - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 07:34 GMT
Copper supply to move into deficit in 2017 for the first time in 6 years - Citi
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 07:33 GMT
USD/JPY reverse majority of Friday's losses, clings to gains above 113.00 handle
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 07:20 GMT
EUR/SEK poised for further downside – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 07:17 GMT
EURUSD: Breaking above 1.0735 barrier would be very encouraging - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 07:08 GMT
OPEC cuts prompt record bets on oil rise - BBG
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 07:02 GMT
Germany Producer Price Index (MoM) above expectations (0.2%) in January: Actual (0.7%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 07:02 GMT
EUR/USD rallies should struggle near 1.0730 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 07:01 GMT
Turkey Consumer Confidence fell from previous 66.9 to 65.7 in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 07:01 GMT
Germany Producer Price Index (YoY) came in at 2.4%, above forecasts (1.9%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 07:01 GMT
US Dollar up smalls near 101.00, FOMC, Fedspeak on focus
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 06:53 GMT
Preliminary European and US PMIs amongst market movers this week – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 06:50 GMT
Forex Today: Yen weakest in Asia, a quiet calendar ahead
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 06:48 GMT
Load More content ...