Democrat Joe Biden leads in Arizona, President Trump takes Utah

News is crossing the wires that Biden is leading in the state of Arizona 53.9% to 44.7%.

Biden will reportedly have a 75% chance of becoming the next President if he wins Arizona and loses Florida, according to Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight.

According to Bloomberg's live blog, Arizona has only voted for a Democratic presidential candidate once since 1948: Bill Clinton’s 1996 second term. Arizona has nearly 4.3 million registered voters -- up nearly 700,000 compared to 2016. Latinos now make up around one-third of Arizona residents.

Meanwhile, President Trump has scored a victory in Utah, according to NBC.

The dollar is drawing haven bids with investors pricing out the odds of a Democratic blue wave which was widely expected to pave the way for a bigger fiscal stimulus package.