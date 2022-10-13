Delta Airlines earnings were released before the open on Thursday.

DAL misses slightly on earnings, but revenue is ahead.

Delta sees a strong Q4 ahead with robust demand from consumers.

Delta Airlines (DAL) reported strong looking earnings on Thursday as the carrier reported record revenues and predicted more to come in Q4.

Delta stock news

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.51 versus consensus at $1.54. Revenue was more or less in line with $12.84 billion versus consensus of $12.83 billion. The company said it saw continued strong demand from consumers for experiences. Corporate travel continued to improve, and European flights continued to see strong demand. This trend is likely to continue with the strength of the dollar. LVMH alluded to this in its strong earnings on Wednesday. US customer demand for European experiences is significantly boosted by the continued ascent of the dollar versus the euro. Already this week several US carriers announced increased schedules to Europe for summer 2023. Delta stock so far likes the earnings, and share are up 5% premarket.

Delta stock forecast

There is still a lot of work to be done here with regard to turning around the bearish trend. Delta is unusual in that the strong dollar is helping it, one of few examples. $28 now will see a short-term at double bottom.

We will also break out of the trend line resistance, and so this makes a triangle breakout. This is a bullish scenario with a target of $40-plus based purely on technical analysis. While DAL stock will be subject to the overall whims of the stock market, it does look set for outperformance based on strong European summer demand and benefits from the strong dollar. The conference call will give more detail on margin and fuel cost hedging. Costs have risen, but margin pressure was kept at bay for now with higher prices. How long is this sustainable for? Probably until this summer as forward bookings appear strong.