- Delta Airlines earnings were released before the open on Thursday.
- DAL misses slightly on earnings, but revenue is ahead.
- Delta sees a strong Q4 ahead with robust demand from consumers.
Delta Airlines (DAL) reported strong looking earnings on Thursday as the carrier reported record revenues and predicted more to come in Q4.
Delta stock news
Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.51 versus consensus at $1.54. Revenue was more or less in line with $12.84 billion versus consensus of $12.83 billion. The company said it saw continued strong demand from consumers for experiences. Corporate travel continued to improve, and European flights continued to see strong demand. This trend is likely to continue with the strength of the dollar. LVMH alluded to this in its strong earnings on Wednesday. US customer demand for European experiences is significantly boosted by the continued ascent of the dollar versus the euro. Already this week several US carriers announced increased schedules to Europe for summer 2023. Delta stock so far likes the earnings, and share are up 5% premarket.
Delta stock forecast
There is still a lot of work to be done here with regard to turning around the bearish trend. Delta is unusual in that the strong dollar is helping it, one of few examples. $28 now will see a short-term at double bottom.
We will also break out of the trend line resistance, and so this makes a triangle breakout. This is a bullish scenario with a target of $40-plus based purely on technical analysis. While DAL stock will be subject to the overall whims of the stock market, it does look set for outperformance based on strong European summer demand and benefits from the strong dollar. The conference call will give more detail on margin and fuel cost hedging. Costs have risen, but margin pressure was kept at bay for now with higher prices. How long is this sustainable for? Probably until this summer as forward bookings appear strong.
DAL daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
