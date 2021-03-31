Deliveroo IPO Stock Price and News: Deliveroo fails to deliver for investors in IPO

Deliveroo dumps on London debut, IPO fails to excite.

Shares drop 30% before staging modest recovery.

Deliveroo fails to secure the backing of some institutional investors.

Deliveroo shares failed to deliver for investors (too easy!) in Wednesday's IPO in London. Straight from the opening bell, Deliveroo shares dropped sharply, falling 30% in early trading. Deliveroo launched at £3.90 on Wednesday and currently shares are trading at £2.88 in London.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

Deliveroo is a UK-based food delivery service. Restaurants, grocery and other food retailers can use Deliveroo to take care of their delivery services to customers. Deliveroo competes with Uber Eats and Just Eat and has a growing client list and customer recognition.

Deliveroo stock news

Deliveroo is the biggest IPO in London for over a decade. Allied Irish Banks was a bigger IPO post-2008 Financial Crisis, but this is not included as it had its main listing in Dublin. Deliveroo listed at £3.90 at a £7.6 billion valuation. The launch was hyped by the UK government, keen to stress and maintain the importance of London as a global financial centre after leaving the EU.

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak said Deliveroo is a "true British tech success story" and hoped that the success of the IPO would increase London's attractiveness for tech IPOs. London has been keen to attract capital post-Brexit in order to maintain its standing as the global financial centre. Brexit has hampered London's role as huge amounts of equity trading volume are lost to the European-based Euronext exchange.

Deliveroo stock price

Deliveroo has had headwinds in the run-up to its IPO and had to reduce the IPO price range as institutional investors declined to invest. The price range was reduced from £3.90-£4.60 to £3.90-£4.10 and then launched at the bottom of that range at £3.90.

Deliveroo was shunned by a number of top institutional investors as concerns grow over the rights of Deliveroo drivers/riders. Several gig economy companies have been in the spotlight recently over whether workers are employees or contractors and the different rights, depending on classification. The UK Supreme Court said in February that Uber drivers must be treated as workers rather than self-employed. This ruling has been hailed as having serious implications for people working in the new "gig economy".

CNBC reported concerns raised by the investment management community in relation to Deliveroo's IPO.

“We are unlikely to participate in the IPO via our active or index funds,” a spokesperson for Legal & General told CNBC.

“We see increasing signs of countries and governments reviewing the gig economy status,” they added. “We take our role as a responsible steward of our clients’ capital very seriously and engage with a number of companies in this sector on ESG concerns, like the rights of employees and proposed share class structures.”

Aberdeen Standard Life said, “As long-term investors, we’re looking to invest in businesses that aren’t just profitable, but are sustainable – employee rights and employee engagement are an important part of that."

M&G and Aviva are also reported as declining to participate in the IPO.

Concerns also surrounded the proposed ownership structure of Deliveroo post-IPO. CEO William Shu will retain over 50% of the voting rights in Deliveroo.

Deliveroo responded by saying that riders have the freedom to choose when they work and can work for multiple apps at the same time such as rival Uber Eats. Deliveroo said there was strong investor interest in the IPO.

All these concerns have clearly affected the IPO on Wednesday with Delilveroo shares struggling for any momentum. At the time of writing Deliveroo (ROO) shares are trading at £2.88 down 26%.

At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.