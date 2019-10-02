Deeper pullback seen in NZD/USD on a close below 0.62 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, NZD/USD could accelerate its march north on a break below the 0.62 area.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Instead of “drifting lower to 0.6235”, NZD dropped briefly to 0.6207 before rebounding strongly. The volatile price action has resulted in a mixed outlook. For today, NZD could continue to trade in a choppy manner but yesterday’s 0.6204/0.6271 range is likely enough to contain the movement for now”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “While we detected the weakened underlying tone yesterday (01 Oct, 0.6260) and indicated that NZD “could drift lower”, we held the view that “odds for a move to 0.6200 are not high”. NZD subsequently plummeted to 0.6204 before rebounding strongly. The underlying tone has deteriorated but oversold conditions suggest that further weakness is likely only if NZD were to register a NY close below 0.6200. Meanwhile, NZD could trade between 0.6200 and 0.6300 for a few days”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates recovery amid worries about the US economy
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, holding onto gains as the dollar remains pressured. Weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and disappointing auto sales weigh on the dollar. Odds of a rate cut have risen.
GBP/USD loses ground ahead of Boris Johnson's Brexit speech
GBP/USD is pressured below 1.23 amid elevated volatility due to Brexit uncertainty. PM Johnson is set to deliver a speech detailing his Brexit plan which the EU may reject. Construction PMI missed with 43.3.
USD/JPY: 107.45/40 restricts immediate declines
Tuesday’s dismal US ISM PMI weighed on the USD and prompted some long-unwinding trade. A modest uptick in the US bond yields extended some support to the USD on Wednesday. Traders look forward to US ADP report for some short-term impetus ahead of Friday’s NFP.
Gold pulls back from 50-day EMA as risk-tone resettles
Following its pullback from early-August lows, Gold prices fail to remain strong as buyers await fresh signals of recent risk aversion. The yellow metal presently declines to $1,476.16 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.
Forex Today: Dollar depressed on recession fears, Boris Johnson set to reveal Brexit ultimatum, more NFP hints
Concerns about the health of the US economy continue weighing on the US dollar. US auto sales may have slipped by some 12% after several carmakers reported double-digit drops.