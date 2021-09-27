December 1 is when all covid restrictions in NSW will be lifted

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said December 1 is when all restrictions in NSW will be lifted.

"That is when we release all restrictions and apply a two square metre rule across the board and allow a level of freedom for both vaccinated or unvaccinated," he said.

"The message to the unvaccinated is you will not achieve any further freedom until you get vaccinated.

"The 70 per cent road map does apply to the whole state so there will be individuals in regional and rural NSW who choose not to be vaccinated who will lose their freedoms on 11 October."

On Monday, it was reported that there are 787 new local cases and 12 deaths. Victoria records 705 new local cases.

Meanwhile, the New South Wales premier, Gladys Berejiklian, said the state won’t have a “freedom day” but will instead work “step by step” towards reopening.

As the premier announced that a couple of days ago, the state had crossed the 84% mark in first Covid vaccine doses and 56% in second doses, she asked residents to be patient with the government’s reopening plan.

“It must be done cautiously and we must remember that even though people may be fully vaccinated if you are vulnerable and have other conditions, you can still succumb and get the disease in a serious way, or worse,” Berejiklian said.

“So while we are all looking forward, [it’s] almost a gallop to the finish line in terms of the double dose, we need to make sure that what we do at 70 and 80% is done cautiously and also moderately.

Market implications

AUD/USD would be expected to remain under pressure all while the uncertainties of covid and Evergrande continue.

For the immediate future, there are prospects of a downside test of the 0.7220 area: