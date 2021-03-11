Debt-to-GDP ratio will soon rise to the highest level in US history – Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs (GS) recently joined the league of how US coronavirus (COVID-19) fiscal stimulus will affect the world’s largest economy.
The American banker initially made an easy comment suggesting the rally in the US debt-to-GDP ratio and the economic signals flashed by the same.
However, the following read is an interesting one that hints at a more reliable, also stable, catalyst for the debt burden, i.e. real interest expense as a share of GDP adjusting for inflation. The report highlights a discussion between two financial analysts while saying, “That measure is currently at a more historically normal level.”
This indirectly suggests no reflation fears and a sustained favor for the easy money policies. However, the market sentiment seems to await major catalysts and may look towards today’s US President Biden’s speech for the same.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its recovery above 1.1900
The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1920 price zone, advancing as US Treasury yields weakened. Dollar losses still moderated across the board.
GBP/USD testing its 21DMA having reclaimed 1.3900 level
GBP/USD is struggling for further ground as it reaches the mid-1.3900s and hits resistance in the form of the 21-day moving average (DMA) in the 1.3930s. Amid a lack of UK news, the pair traded as a function of the US dollar, which was weaker.
GBP/USD testing its 21DMA having reclaimed 1.3900 level
GBP/USD is struggling for further ground as it reaches the mid-1.3900s and hits resistance in the form of the 21-day moving average (DMA) in the 1.3930s. Amid a lack of UK news, the pair traded as a function of the US dollar, which was weaker.
Cardano price is ready for a rebound to new all-time highs
Cardano had a massive rally in 2021 and remained in a daily uptrend despite the recent sell-off. Now, after ADA bulls held a key support level, Cardano is ready for a new leg up, potentially to new all-time highs above $1.48.
Roblox Corp kicks off trading with a pop to $74 vs. reference price of $45
Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) has kicked off trading on Wall Street with a post-direct listing pop, hitting a high of $74.83, up some 14% and surpassing estimates of a $60-65 price range.