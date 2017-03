At today's UK Spring Budget, Chancellor Phillip Hammond noted:

Debt in UK remains too high with productivity too low.

2021 GDP broadly unchanged from Autumn statement.

2017 growth seen at 2.1% vs. November's 1.4%, 2018 growth at 1.6% vs. 1.7% in November.

2019 growth now seen at 1.7% vs. 2.1% previous and 2020 growth at 1.9% vs. 2.1% in November.

UK deficit at 2.6% of GDP in 2016/17