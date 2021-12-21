Dealing with red flag in the S&P 500 with the right tactics [Video]

The market has been very volatile in both direction after the down move since Black Friday. I have explained in detail in Sunday’s webinar since 5 Dec because Wyckoff phase A is still unfolding.
There is obvious deterioration in the market breadth, which is a red flag in the market several times. Just in case you are wondering why the stocks in your watchlist have a huge drawdown yet the indices are still a few percent away from all-time high, the top 5 stocks like AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, TSLA and NVDA accounted for 40% in the Nasdaq 100. Hence it is important to keep track of these 5 stocks with price-volume analysis as these stocks will make or break the indices especially Nasdaq 100.
Watch my detailed market analysis (fresh out from yesterday live webinar) with the focus on S&P 500 where you will find out:
- How to interpret the FOMC bullish momentum bar
- The “honest bar” that revealed the direction
- The key levels and the likely scenario to happen.
This is a bifurcated market in general.
- Potential long: a handful of stocks in the strong sector such as XLRE (REIT), XLP (Consumer Staples)
- Potential short: Growth stocks and small cap are badly hit. Hint: look for stocks under ARKG ETF.
Safe trading.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the back foot below 1.1300 inside monthly falling channel Premium
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1280 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday, despite the week-start rebound. Seven-week-old descending trend line, 200-SMA restrict immediate recovery. Channel support, yearly low test short-term declines before 61.8% FE level.
GBP/USD: Bulls and bears battle it out between 1.3150/1.3250
GBP/USD, for the most part, is consolidating. There is little prospect of a breakout, one way or another until the parameters of the sideways price action are broken. The pair is on the way to test daily resistance and eyes 1.3250. The bears will need to see a break below 1.3150.
Gold trades fairly steady in risk-off environment
Gold price is bobbing around within a tight Asian range of between $1,789.34 and $1,792.38 in holiday thin market conditions. Positons are likely squared with investors taking into account the risks of the spread of the coronavirus variant and the potential impact on the economy.
Solana price prepares for an 18% upswing as SOL approaches launching pad
Solana price is preparing for a quick reversal as it approaches the 4-hour demand zone, ranging from $157 to $166. A bounce from this area will lead to a retest of $188 and, in a bullish case, $200. If SOL produces a 4-hour swing low below $153, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Inflation torpedoes Biden agenda: Will it next wreck financial markets?
President Joe Biden’s so-called “Build Back Better” agenda was dealt a likely fatal blow on Sunday. Moderate Democrat Joe Manchin announced that he would oppose his party’s massive $2 trillion spending bill.