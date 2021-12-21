Dealing with red flag in the S&P 500 with the right tactics [Video]

The market has been very volatile in both direction after the down move since Black Friday. I have explained in detail in Sunday’s webinar since 5 Dec because Wyckoff phase A is still unfolding.

There is obvious deterioration in the market breadth, which is a red flag in the market several times. Just in case you are wondering why the stocks in your watchlist have a huge drawdown yet the indices are still a few percent away from all-time high, the top 5 stocks like AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, TSLA and NVDA accounted for 40% in the Nasdaq 100. Hence it is important to keep track of these 5 stocks with price-volume analysis as these stocks will make or break the indices especially Nasdaq 100.

Watch my detailed market analysis (fresh out from yesterday live webinar) with the focus on S&P 500 where you will find out:

How to interpret the FOMC bullish momentum bar The “honest bar” that revealed the direction The key levels and the likely scenario to happen.

This is a bifurcated market in general.

Potential long: a handful of stocks in the strong sector such as XLRE (REIT), XLP (Consumer Staples)

Potential short: Growth stocks and small cap are badly hit. Hint: look for stocks under ARKG ETF.

Safe trading.