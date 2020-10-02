DDOG Stock Price: Datadog Inc continues to rise after news of new partnership with Microsoft

NASDAQ:DDOG surges a further 1.32% on Thursday alongside broader markets.

Thursday marks a second consecutive day of all-time highs for the data analytics platform.

Partnership with Microsoft Azure cloud platform will begin in October.

NASDAQ:DDOG has been a treat for investors so far as the data analytics company celebrated its first birthday on the public markets with a game-changing partnership with Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure Cloud platform. The announcement of the new deal sent Datadog’s stock up over 12% on Wednesday, a trend that continued into Thursday when shares finished a further 1.32% higher. The stock is now up over 210% over the past year and with the recent surge is trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The agreement with Microsoft will see Datadog provide its cloud-monitoring solutions to Azure customers as a part of the cloud platform plan. Azure users will be able to purchase a Datadog package and receive metrics and analytics as soon as it is installed. As far as partnerships go it does not get much bigger than Microsoft as Azure is the second-largest cloud platform after Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS. While no business forecast was provided by Datadog, it can be presumed that this relationship will provide Datadog with an immense increase in customers.

DDOG stock chart

Datadog has been a huge winner over the past year and remains a nice play for investors in the cloud-computing realm. There is no discount anymore though as investors are now looking at buying shares at the company’s all-time high and patient investors may wish to wait for a pullback. The partnership with Microsoft provides Datadog with a long-term competitive advantage over many other companies in the sector so we may not see DDOG back in the double digits for quite a while.