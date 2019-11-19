Day ahead: UK/US politics to dominate – Deutsche Bank

The Deutsche Bank Research Team enlists key economic events that will be closely watched this Tuesday.

Key Quotes:

“To the day ahead now, and politics is expected to dominate the agenda as the US impeachment inquiry continues and we have the first head-to-head TV debate ahead of the UK election.

Today’s data highlights from Europe include September’s Euro Area construction output, Italian industrial sales and orders, while here in the UK we’ll have this month’s industrial trends survey from the CBI.

From the US there’ll be October’s building permits and housing starts data, and we’ll also get Canada’s manufacturing sales for September.

From central banks, New York Fed President Williams will be speaking, while Home Depot will be releasing earnings.”