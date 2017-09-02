Day ahead: Fedspeaks on economic outlook and monetary policy - TDS

Analysts at TD Securities provided a brief preview of the key events due from the US docket later during NA session on Thursday.

Key Quotes:

"A nearly empty data calendar will see markets focus attention towards Fed commentary. Bullard and Evans will each speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy and while both hold a dovish lean, only Evans is a voter in 2017. Evans’ comments are likely to echo his tone from last week where he sounded more constructive on the outlook while still citing dovish concerns. Looking to the data, initial jobless claims are expected to drift higher for the week ending February 4. TD looks for claims to jump from 246k to 255k while the market expects a more muted increase to 249k."