Day ahead: Central bankers to dominate the agenda – Deutsche Bank

In the view of the Macro Strategists at Deutsche Bank, global central bankers will be dominating the agenda, with a number of key speakers, apart from the economic data releases.

Key Quotes:

“From the ECB, we’ll hear from President Lagarde, as well as the Executive Board’s Lane and Schnabel.

Over in the US, Fed Chair Powell will be speaking before the House Financial Services Committee as part of the semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, while there’ll also be remarks from Vice Chair Quarles, Daly, Bullard and Kashkari.

Here in the UK, Bank of England Governor Carney will be speaking before the House of Lords’ Economic Affairs Committee and elsewhere Haskel will be speaking.

Finally, data releases to look out for include the first look at Q4 GDP in the UK, while the US sees the release of the NFIB small business optimism index for January, along with December’s job openings.”

