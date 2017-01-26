DAX up +0.21% on the day; FTSE 100, IBEX 35, CAC 40 slightly underwater

Today's trading session has ended on a mixed tone for European indexes as the FTSE 100 trading at 7153.95, down -0.10% on the day, having posted a daily high at 7184.75 and low at 7151.95. Later the IBEX 35 trading at 9508.70, down -0.49% having posted a daily high at 9623.50 and low at 9512.10, then the DAX trading at 11830.61, up +0.15% having posted a daily high at 11893.08 and low at 11824.82, and finally the CAC 40 trading at 4856.64, down -0.43% on the day, having posted a daily high at 4901.07 and low at 4857.07.

Barclays post-Brexit new home; Dublin

Bloomberg reports, "The bank started scouting the city for office space this month and has been in contact with Irish regulators about expanding its operations, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans aren’t public. Barclays is moving ahead with contingency plans so it can continue serving EU clients if Prime Minister Theresa May fails to strike a transitional or permanent deal preserving London’s access within the two-year renegotiation period.

The report continues, “We have made clear repeatedly that we will plan for a range of Brexit contingencies, including building greater capacity into our existing operations in Dublin,” the bank said in a statement. “Identifying available office space is a necessary and predictable part of that contingency planning process.” International banks have started to reveal more about their plans to shift jobs and set up new offices within the EU after May indicated last week she’ll pull Britain out of the single market and pursue other arrangements. Financial firms are most concerned about a "cliff edge" Brexit, whereby all access is cut off after two years."

Banks are back on track; Is it sustainable?

Sara Sjolin, writer at Market Watch, reports, "Banco Santander shares jumped 4% after the Spanish lender reported a rise in profit on higher fees and stronger-than-expected lending income. As Banco Santander is the first of the major European banks to report, its upbeat earnings statement spurred optimism over the coming results from other lenders."

S&P 500 At New Record High, Will It Continue Even Higher?