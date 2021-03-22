DAX to keep elevated above 15000 in 2021 – Commerzbank

The DAX has overcome the multi-year resistance zone between 13600 and 13800 points with a higher-level investment buy signal and is technically on its way to become established at levels well above 15000 points in 2021, per Commerzbank.
Key quotes
“As the DAX has now started moving up with a new higher-level investment buy signal (jump over this staggered resistance zone), the technical bull market cycle continues.”
“We have seen a ‘normal’ bull market trend with high momentum in the DAX – since the Corona bear market movement (sell-off at 8255 points in March 2020). This momentum seems set to weaken, especially in H2 2021.”
“Both the new investment buy signal and the appealing DAX market breadth (several DAX stocks have also seen new investment buy signals) suggest that the former technical interim target for 2021 (entry into the zone from 14500 to 15000 points) is too conservative. The new technical interim target for 2021 should be the zone between 15000 and 15500 points.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
