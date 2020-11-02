Germany's DAX 30 Index: DAX soars 2% in biggest one-day jump since five weeks

  • DAX starts the week with its biggest daily gain in five weeks. 
  • Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank posted strong gains.
  • Robust economic data from China and Europe provided a boost to the DAX.

At the start of the new trading week, robust economic data from Europe and China provided the DAX with its biggest one-day jump since five weeks. The DAX gained 2% to 11,788 points and the MDAX rose by 1.4% to 26,079 points. The TecDAX climbed 0.7% to 2,833 points.

Banks stocks were in demand in Germany on Monday: Deutsche Bank shares gained more than 5% and Commerzbank rose by 4.33%. In the chemical sector, the shares of Covestro and BASF were the most favored shares. They rose by 2.36% and 1.76% respectively. 

In contrast, the software sector was weak: Teles, SNP Schneider and Nemetscheck were the worst performers in this sector with losses of between 14.11% and 3.30%.

The sentiment in industry brightened surprisingly in October: the final purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector climbed to 58.2 points, the highest level in more than two years. However, activity is likely to cool somewhat in the coming months as a result of the new lockdown measures.

Market participants are now eagerly awaiting the upcoming US presidential elections, where the Democrat Joe Biden has a solid lead over his rival Donald Trump according to the latest polls, but only has a slim lead in the election-critical swing states.

German DAX 30 key technical levels

DAX

Overview
Today last price 11796.5
Today Daily Change 278.50
Today Daily Change % 2.42
Today daily open 11518
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 12594.02
Daily SMA50 12820.1
Daily SMA100 12734.61
Daily SMA200 12042.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 11616
Previous Daily Low 11417
Previous Weekly High 12407.5
Previous Weekly Low 11417
Previous Monthly High 13179.5
Previous Monthly Low 11417
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 11539.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 11493.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 11418
Daily Pivot Point S2 11318
Daily Pivot Point S3 11219
Daily Pivot Point R1 11617
Daily Pivot Point R2 11716
Daily Pivot Point R3 11816

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

