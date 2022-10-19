Dax 40 December futures we wrote: trying to edge above 12700/720 to target resistance at 12900/950.
Target hit with a high for the day here.
FTSE 100 December holding above 6900 now to target 6940/50 & 7000/7020 with a high for the day exactly here.
Daily analysis
Dax December hit resistance at 12900/950 with a high for the day here. Shorts need stops above 13050. Be ready to buy a break above here targeting 13200/250.
Shorts at 12900/950 can target first support at 12750/700. Longs need stops below 12650.
FTSE December reached the 7000/7020 target. Be ready to buy a break above 7050 targeting 7110/20. Watch for a high for the day here.
First support at 6910/6890 but longs need stops below 6870. A break lower can target 6800/6780. Below 6760 can retest 6720/10.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
