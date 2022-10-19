Dax 40 December futures we wrote: trying to edge above 12700/720 to target resistance at 12900/950.

Target hit with a high for the day here.

FTSE 100 December holding above 6900 now to target 6940/50 & 7000/7020 with a high for the day exactly here.

Daily analysis

Dax December hit resistance at 12900/950 with a high for the day here. Shorts need stops above 13050. Be ready to buy a break above here targeting 13200/250.

Shorts at 12900/950 can target first support at 12750/700. Longs need stops below 12650.

FTSE December reached the 7000/7020 target. Be ready to buy a break above 7050 targeting 7110/20. Watch for a high for the day here.

First support at 6910/6890 but longs need stops below 6870. A break lower can target 6800/6780. Below 6760 can retest 6720/10.