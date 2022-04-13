-
Dax 40 June break below 14350/300 (with a high for the day exactly here yesterday) is the next sell signal targeting 13950/850.
-
EuroStoxx 50 June held strong resistance at 3800/10 again on Friday & Monday to keep the outlook negative.
-
FTSE 100 June hit resistance at the February high of 7610/30 & reversed leaving a huge (potential) double top sell signal.
Daily analysis
Dax break below 14350/300 is the next sell signal targeting 13950/850. I am not looking to buy on weakness - I think we will continue to trend lower eventually targeting 13600/550.
I prefer to sell a bounce with minor resistance at 14225/250 then best sell opportunity at 14300/400. Shorts need stops above 13500. A break higher can retest strong resistance at 14750/850. Shorts need stops above 14950.
EuroStoxx broke strong support at 3810/00 targeting 3770/50 & 3720 (hit over night as I write). Further losses are likely eventually to 3660/50, perhaps as far as 3620/10.
Gains are likely to be limited in the bear trend with resistance at 3760/70 & strong resistance at 3800/10. A break higher however can target 3880/90.
FTSE meets resistance at the February high of 7610/30. A break higher tests strong resistance at the 2019 high at 7666.
Holding 7630 sees us break minor support at 7550/40 to target 7500/7480. Although this may hold the downside initially I think longs are too risky now. On a break lower look for 7430/10.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
