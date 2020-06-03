Above the 12106 200-day average the DAX would question the long-term bearish view maintained by analysts at Credit Suisse with next resistance sitting at 12273.

Key quotes

“The DAX recovery has gained further upside momentum and the index is now testing its 200-day average, currently at 12106. A break on a weekly basis above that level would question our long-term bearish view.”

“Next key resistances to monitor above 12106 can be identified at 12273, the March 2020 high, then the 78.6% retracement at 12610, potentially as far at 12887.”

“Only a break of 11430/10867 would take the momentum out of the current rally, with next key support to watch at 10161.”