Emini S&P June breaks support at 3820/00 for an important sell signal of course targeting 3730/20 then 3695/85 & 3650/40. The ultimate target is strong support at 3520/00.
First resistance at 3770/80 then of course we have a sell opportunity at 3800/10 on any bounce - stop above 3825.
Nasdaq June broke the May low at 11491 as predicted for an obvious sell signal targeting 11200/100 (a low for the day exactly here) then very strong support at 10800/700. This will be key to direction over the summer & a break lower will be disastrous.
Gains are likely to be limited in the bear trend with first resistance at 11450/500. Unlikely but if we continue higher expect very strong resistance at 11600/650.
Dax broke strong support at 14200/150 to target 13900/800 & 13600/550 then 13480/430 yesterday before a retest of very strong support at 13250/150. A low for the day exactly here but longs need stops below 13000. A break lower is a very important medium term sell signal initially targeting 12700/600.
Longs at very strong support at 13250/150 target 13450/500 (about 50 ticks away as I write over night), perhaps as far as resistance at 13650/750.
FTSE broke strong support at 7320/00 for another sell signal targeting 7225/15 & important support at 7140/20. A low for the day exactly here! Longs need stops below 7080. A break lower is an important sell signal targeting 7000/6990 & 6900/6875 (just to start).
A bounce from strong support at 7140/20 targets 7170/90 (hit), perhaps as far as 7250/80 today for profit taking. Further gains meet strong resistance at 7330/40.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.0500 after ECB calls unscheduled meeting
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0500, extending the bounce after ECB called for an unscheduled Governing Council meeting to discuss the recent sell-off in bond markets. The US dollar loses additional ground amid a better mood. Lagarde, Fed awaited as well.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.2000 as USD eases ahead of Fed
GBP/USD stages a decent comeback above 1.2000 amid a risk-on mood and broad USD retreat. Investors reposition ahead of the Fed and BOE event risks. The Fed is now seen hiking rates by 75 bps at its policy meeting on Wednesday.
Gold Price recovery seeks validation from $1,820 ahead of ECB, Fed
Gold Price rebounds from monthly low as traders brace for the Fed’s verdict amid a sluggish session during early Wednesday morning in Europe. The precious metal recently picks up bids to $1,816, reversing the pullback from the intraday high surrounding $1,820
Top 3 Price Prediction: Relief rally on the cards, but will it manifest?
Bitcoin price has flipped the $29,563 support level into a resistance barrier as it crashes 30% over the last two weeks. This downtrend has also allowed BTC to tag the 200-week SMA, which marked the 2018 and 2020 bear market bottoms.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!