

Emini S&P June breaks support at 3820/00 for an important sell signal of course targeting 3730/20 then 3695/85 & 3650/40. The ultimate target is strong support at 3520/00.

First resistance at 3770/80 then of course we have a sell opportunity at 3800/10 on any bounce - stop above 3825.

Nasdaq June broke the May low at 11491 as predicted for an obvious sell signal targeting 11200/100 (a low for the day exactly here) then very strong support at 10800/700. This will be key to direction over the summer & a break lower will be disastrous.

Gains are likely to be limited in the bear trend with first resistance at 11450/500. Unlikely but if we continue higher expect very strong resistance at 11600/650.

Dax broke strong support at 14200/150 to target 13900/800 & 13600/550 then 13480/430 yesterday before a retest of very strong support at 13250/150. A low for the day exactly here but longs need stops below 13000. A break lower is a very important medium term sell signal initially targeting 12700/600.

Longs at very strong support at 13250/150 target 13450/500 (about 50 ticks away as I write over night), perhaps as far as resistance at 13650/750.

FTSE broke strong support at 7320/00 for another sell signal targeting 7225/15 & important support at 7140/20. A low for the day exactly here! Longs need stops below 7080. A break lower is an important sell signal targeting 7000/6990 & 6900/6875 (just to start).

A bounce from strong support at 7140/20 targets 7170/90 (hit), perhaps as far as 7250/80 today for profit taking. Further gains meet strong resistance at 7330/40.