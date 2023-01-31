Dax 40 March is forming a sideways consolidation as volatility decreases, which is normal in both a bull & bear trend. We do not know how long this process will take but there is definitely no sell signal at this stage.
We held a range of about 250 ticks last week so there are few decent trading opportunities until we see some movement again.
FTSE 100 March holding a 100 tick range last week so same levels apply for today as we wait for a move.
Remember when support is broken it usually acts as resistance & vice-versa.
Daily analysis
Dax March held a 115 tick range on Friday. Support at 15000/14950 (a low for the day just 33 tocks above yesterday) with a bounce from here to target minor resistance at 15170/200. If we continue higher look for strong resistance at the January high of 15300/330. Shorts need stops above 15380. A break higher is a buy signal.
First support again at 15000/14950. A break lower targets 14870/850 then strong support at 14770/720.
FTSE March longs at first support at 7695/75 worked perfectly yesterday as we establish a sideways trend for an easy 50 tick profit on the bounce to strong resistance at 7745/65. (A high for the day here yesterday in fact) - Shorts need stops above 7785. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 7825 before a retest of 7850/60.
First support again at 7695/75. Longs need stops below 7865.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
