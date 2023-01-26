Dax 40 March is forming a sideways consolidation as volatility decreases, which is normal in both a bull & bear trend. We do not know how long this process will take but there is definitely no sell signal at this stage.
FTSE 100 March holding a 3 day range from 7710 up to 7780.
Remember when support is broken it usually acts as resistance & vice-versa.
Daily analysis
Dax March held 18 ticks above support at 15000/14950 to hit my target & minor resistance at 15170/200. If we continue higher look for strong resistance at last week's high of 15300/330. Shorts need stops above 15380. A break higher is a buy signal.
First support again at 15000/14950. A break lower targets 14870/850 then strong support at 14770/720.
FTSE March reversed from first resistance at 7775/95 this week to my target of 7730/10 before a bounce from 7690. I think we are establishing a sideways trend but i will have to wait a but longer for reliable trend lines to trade.
We should have strong resistance at 7745/65 today. Shorts need stops above 7785. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 7825 before a retest of 7850/60.
First support at 7695/75. Longs need stops below 7865.
