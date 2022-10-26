Dax 40 December futures shorts at resistance at 12900/950 offered a little profit on the slide to 12804, but we did not reach support at 12780/740.

FTSE 100 December bouncing around with no clear direction.

Daily analysis

Dax December has now bounced back above resistance at 12900/950 & could target 13200/250. We should struggle to beat this level here today but shorts are probably too risky. If we continue higher look for 13370/380.

Strong support at 12950/900. Longs need stops below 12850.

FTSE December bounces back to resistance at 7000/7020. A break above this week's high at 7054 targets strong resistance at 7110/20.

First support at 6900/6880.