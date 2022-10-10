Dax 40 December futures broke support at 12500/450 to hit my next target of 12280/240.
FTSE 100 December shorts at key resistance at 7085/7100 worked perfectly on the collapse back to first support at 7035/15 but we continued lower to strong support at 6985/65. A low for the day on Thursday & Friday here.
Remember when support is broken it usually acts as resistance & vice-versa.
Daily analysis
Dax December broke support at 12500/450 to hit my next target of 12280/240. A break below 12400 is a sell signal targeting 12050/12000. Further losses retest the low at 11850/830.
A bounce can target 12380/400. If we continue higher look for resistance at 12500/530.
FTSE December collapsed back to strong support at 6985/65 with a low for the day again here. A break below 6950 risks a slide to 6920/10, perhaps as far as 6880/60. Further losses can retest 6820/00.
Key resistance at 7085/7100. Shorts need stops above 7130. A break higher targets 7200.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 0.9700 after dismal sentiment data
EUR/USD stays on the backfoot and trades deep in negative territory below 0.9700 on Monday. The data from the euro area showed that Sentix Investor Confidence slumped to -38.3 in October from -31.8 in September, further weighing on the shared currency.
GBP/USD: Volatile within range below 1.1100 amid light trading
GBP/USD is jumping back towards 1.1100 on Oct 31 UK fiscal plan date news. BOE announced new support measures. Cable's further upside appears capped as the US dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion triggered by Russia-Ukraine tensions. Thin liquidity is leaving the pair choppy but within a defined range.
Gold slides to near $1,680 after rejection at $1,700
Gold price is dropping hard after facing rejection at the $1,700 mark. Intense risk-aversion amid China's covid concerns and Russia-Ukraine tensions are boosting the safe-haven demand for the US dollar at gold's expense. US holiday could exaggerate the moves.
ApeCoin Price: APE price ready for a massive 25% rally or smoke show?
ApeCoin (APE), the native currency of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) metaverse, has recouped its recent losses. Analysts have predicted a 25% rally in the NFT token as large wallet investors resume buying.
Week Ahead: The calm before another US inflation storm
An electrifying week is coming up, featuring another crucial US inflation report and minutes of the latest Fed meeting. Both will be key pieces of the puzzle for the dollar and risk assets, as traders grapple with whether the Fed will pause its tightening cycle anytime soon.