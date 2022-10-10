Dax 40 December futures broke support at 12500/450 to hit my next target of 12280/240.

FTSE 100 December shorts at key resistance at 7085/7100 worked perfectly on the collapse back to first support at 7035/15 but we continued lower to strong support at 6985/65. A low for the day on Thursday & Friday here.

Remember when support is broken it usually acts as resistance & vice-versa.

Daily analysis

Dax December broke support at 12500/450 to hit my next target of 12280/240. A break below 12400 is a sell signal targeting 12050/12000. Further losses retest the low at 11850/830.

A bounce can target 12380/400. If we continue higher look for resistance at 12500/530.

FTSE December collapsed back to strong support at 6985/65 with a low for the day again here. A break below 6950 risks a slide to 6920/10, perhaps as far as 6880/60. Further losses can retest 6820/00.

Key resistance at 7085/7100. Shorts need stops above 7130. A break higher targets 7200.