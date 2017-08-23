David Davis to avoid putting Brexit payment on table in Brussels - The Guardian.

David Davis, Secretary for exiting EU, will not reveal any details about what Britain could pay towards a Brexit bill when European Union exit talks resume next week.

However, he conceded that Britain has “obligations,” as he put it, from the forty-four years of EU membership, but he will not say anything about what they might be when he meets the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels next week, according to a person familiar with the negotiations as written by The Guardian.

"The refusal to go into details on the UK’s acknowledged obligations will add to the view that talks on Britain’s future relationship with the bloc could be delayed beyond the autumn," the journalist wrote in The Guardian.

