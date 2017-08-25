Dash jumps above $400 over the weekend

Dash jumps above $400 over the weekendBy Omkar Godbole
Dash jumped to a high of $415 over the weekend before trimming gains to trade around $362 levels in the Asian session today.
Since January it has increased from around $13 to $415 levels. The highest trading volume is seen on the Korean Exchanges like Bithumb that offer Dash/Korean Won pairs. In the last 24 hours, the volumes on Bithumb increased 55.48%.
Will the rally continue?
It all depends on how long Bitcoin [BTC] can maintain the bid tone. After all, it is the rally in BTC that has forced investors across the globe to take note of the altcoins like Dash, Moneto, Iota etc.
