Damage done irrespective of approval of Internal Market Bill in House of Commons

Damage has been done regardless of whether Internal Market Bill passes in the UK House of Commons (HoC), Euronews reported, citing a Brexit source.

“Doubt they would ultimately be able to get the legislation passed but you never know and in many ways the damage is already done reckless and wrecking strategy, trust destroyed,” the source said.

GBP/USD depressed

GBP/USD stalled its recovery, now trades listless just below 1.3000, as the focus shifts to the emergency Brexit talks amid deepening crisis.