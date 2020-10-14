Dallas Fed's Kaplan: 2% inflation is not a ceiling

Dallas Federal Reserve's Kaplan is crossing the wires and has stated that the key element of the new Fed framework is clarity that the Fed will be less pre-emptive than in the past.
Additionally, Kaplan explained clarifies that the 2% inflation is not a ceiling.
''My own sense of 'moderate' inflation is around 2.25% ... not 2.5-3.0%,' Kaplan said.
''My tolerance for an inflation overshoot will be guided by rate of change in inflation and a new framework better describes the FOMC's reaction function over the last couple of years.
Kaplan stated that how inflation interacts with monetary policy is still evolving.
FX implications
Markets have priced in this rhetoric from Fed officials.
There are now risks associated with the US elections and the spread pf COVID-19 driving the price action in the US dollar.
The US dollar has been moving lower to form a reverse head and shoulders on the daily chart which may equate to a bottoming effect and send the price higher:
