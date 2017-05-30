Dallas Fed: Manufacturing expansion picks up pace

"Texas factory activity increased at a faster pace in May, according to business executives responding to the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey. The production index, a key measure of state manufacturing conditions, moved up eight points to 23.3, reaching its highest level since April 2014," said the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas on Tuesday.

Key quotes:

"Other measures of current manufacturing activity also rose to levels not seen since mid-2014. The new orders index pushed up to 18.1, and the growth rate of orders index rose to 12.3, marking its fifth consecutive positive reading. The capacity utilization index moved up to 19.4, with roughly a third of firms noting increased utilization. The shipments index surged 15 points to 24.7, reaching a level not seen in nearly 10 years."

"Perceptions of broader business conditions improved again in May. The general business activity index held fairly steady at 17.2, and the company outlook index rose five points to 20.2."