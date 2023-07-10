Stock Market Report: Apple (AAPL),Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft MSFT, Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet GOOGL
Stock Market Summary: The sharp drop down in stocks like Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Apple are Wave fours in their final stages
Elliott Wave Analysis: Most stocks are in a Wave four that is either completed or very close to being completed.
Trading Strategy: Before trading long, an Impulse wave up off the lows is required, this may happen now or Wednesday
Video Chapters
00:00 NASDAQ 100
00:46 Apple (AAPL)
04:28 Amazon (AMZN)
05:30 NVIDIA (NVDA)
06:45 Meta Platforms (META)
10:00 Netflix (NFLX)
13:02 Alphabet (GOOGL)
18:35 Tesla (TSLA)
22:02 End
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
Source: tradinglounge com
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
