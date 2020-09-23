CVNA stock price news: Carvana Co. down smalls near $225.00

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) retreats to the $225.00 area on Wednesday.

Expectations of record results catapulted shares around 30% on Tuesday.

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) are trading slightly into the negative territory in the premarket activity on Wednesday following Tuesday’s sharp advance of more than 30%.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) rose to levels just shy of the all-time high at $235 per share (September 1) on Tuesday after the online used car retailer announced it expects record results in revenue, units sold and gross profit per unit during the July-September period.

CVNC Stock Forecast

As premarket trading hours remain under way, shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) are losing 0.81% at $225.00 and face the next support at $193.07 (21-day SMA) seconded by $175.67 (55-day SMA) and then $158.25 (monthly low Sep.21). On the upside, the all-time high at $235.00 (September 1) is the next hurdle of relevance.