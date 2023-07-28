Current USD strength seen as temporary and corrective – Credit Suisse

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered strongly but despite this strength analysts at Credit Suisse view this as a temporary rally before the risk turns lower in due course.
Close above 102.64 would suggest the DXY is back on a broad and choppy range
The DXY continues to recover strongly but despite this, our bias for now remains to see this as temporary and corrective following the completion of a large bearish ‘triangle’ continuation pattern, and we thus stay bearish and look for an eventual resumption of the core downtrend.
Price and 55-DMA resistance at 102.56/64 need to cap on a closing basis to maintain our negative stance for a fall back to 99.58/50 ahead of what we would look to be better support at the 61.8% retracement of the 2021/2022 uptrend and 200-week average at 98.98 and 98.26 respectively.
A close above 102.64 though would suggest the DXY is back on a broad and choppy range and the current recovery can extend further yet to the July high and 200-day average at 103.57/93 but with a better cap expected here.
