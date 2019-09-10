Current US administration undermining world peace, bringing great uncertainty to the 21st century – Global Times

The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, tweeted out on Tuesday: “China is very restrained on the trade war and on other issues. I actually think there are many fervent racists and imperialists in the current US administration. They are undermining world peace, bringing great uncertainty to the 21st century.”
This comes in response to the US Agriculture Department top trade official’s, Ted McKinney, comments. McKinney called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “communist zealot,” as he warned farmers the Asian leader is a tough adversary in negotiations.
McKinney said in his remarks to 380 farmers the group gathered in Washington to lobby the government.
The risk sentiment remains tepid amid renewed fears of a deeper Chinese economic slowdown that faded the US-China trade optimism, spurred by the US President Trump’s comments earlier today. USD/JPY retraces further from daily tops of 107.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1050 as USD buying stalls
EUR/USD is grinding higher above 1.1050, as the technical set up favors the bulls. Also, a pause in the US dollar buying across the board amid retreating Treasury yields offers support to the pair.
GBP/USD fades an uptick to 1.2380 ahead of UK jobs
GBP/USD failed another run to the six-week tops near 1.2385 and reverted to the familiar range around 1.2350, as the focus remains on the UK jobs data amid a likely Brexit calm, with UK Parliament adjourned until Oct 14th.
USD/JPY eases from over 1-month tops, still comfortable above 107.00 mark
Trade optimism continues to weigh on the JPY’s safe-haven status and remained supportive. A subdued USD price action fails to provide any bullish impetus, rather capped further gains.
Gold: Bearish bias strengthens with drop to one-month lows
Gold fell to a one-month low of $1,486 soon before press time. The slide to one-month low has strengthened the bearish bias put forward by the daily chart double top breakdown confirmed on Thursday and the weekly chart bearish engulfing pattern.
Forex Today: China factory deflation offsets trade optimism, UK jobs in focus
Market mood stays cautiously optimistic amid deepening Chinese factory deflation that offset positive US-China trade development. Asian equities turned south on poor China PPI.