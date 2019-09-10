Current US administration undermining world peace, bringing great uncertainty to the 21st century – Global Times

The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, tweeted out on Tuesday: “China is very restrained on the trade war and on other issues. I actually think there are many fervent racists and imperialists in the current US administration. They are undermining world peace, bringing great uncertainty to the 21st century.”

This comes in response to the US Agriculture Department top trade official’s, Ted McKinney, comments. McKinney called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “communist zealot,” as he warned farmers the Asian leader is a tough adversary in negotiations.

McKinney said in his remarks to 380 farmers the group gathered in Washington to lobby the government.

The risk sentiment remains tepid amid renewed fears of a deeper Chinese economic slowdown that faded the US-China trade optimism, spurred by the US President Trump’s comments earlier today. USD/JPY retraces further from daily tops of 107.50.