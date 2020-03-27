Given the large moves seen across markets, analysts at TD Securities are starting to see more attention on month- and quarter-end rebalancing flows, especially ahead of the Japanese FY end next week.

Key quotes

“The USD/JPY pair has had a decent move lower. We continue to like downside potential there and seem likely to trade to 105 if we can close below 108 today.

“The bounces we’ve seen in EUR and GBP are starting to look a little tired and may reverse.”

“In the AUD/USD pair, we think it would be worth chasing a push below trendline support that comes in at around 0.5970 on the hourlies today if we do happen to get one.”