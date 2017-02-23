Currencies market muted today – BBH

In terms of the price action, analysts at BBH note that today is the second day that the euro has spent below $1.06.

Key Quotes

“We suspect it may try again in the North American session to regain a foothold. Yesterday's roughly JPY112.90-JPY113.75 range looks set to hold. Sterling also is going nowhere quickly and remains in a $1.24-$1.25 range. The dollar-bloc currencies are also little changed. The Australian dollar did manage to recover from its poor capex report. Private capital expenditures fell 2.1% in Q4 16, which is more than four-fold larger than expected. It may have been tempered by the better than expected plans for going forward and the upward revision (-3.3% rather than 4.0%) in Q3. Still, the Aussie struggles near $0.7700.”