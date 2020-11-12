CureVac planning to produce 300-400 million vaccine doses in 2021

German biotech CureVac's CEO, Franz-Werner Haas, said on Thursday that they are planning to produce 300-400 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine in 2021, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"COVID-19 vaccination not expected to be repeated every year."

"Currently, it does not look like the coronavirus mutates as much as the seasonal flu."

"We are talking currently with several possible big partners that could support us."

"Vaccine candidate suitable for standard fridge temperature logistics."

"Data for vaccine candidate support at least three months of stability at +5 c (+41 f)."

"Up to 24 hours of stability established at room temperature."

Market reaction

These comments had little to no impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were down 0.35% on a daily basis at 3,556. Meanwhile, CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) shares are up 3.4% in premarket trading.