CSU’s Seehofer starts questioning decade olds partnership between CDU/CSU

CSU’s Seehofer starts questioning decade olds partnership between CDU/CSUBy Dhwani Mehta
Chairman of the Christian Social Union in Bavaria Horst Seehofer said in an interview with Germany’s n-tv:
CSU leadership to vote on continuing partnership with Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU)
CSU leader Seehofer says party will remain partner with Merkel's CDU
Starts questioning decades old (since 1949) partnership between CDU/CSU
