CSRC: US bill to delist Chinese companies politicizes market regulations – Global Times

China’s Global Times recently conveyed Sunday’s comments from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) while attacking the US bill to delist Chinese companies.
Key quotes
The bill is jeopardizing the interest of both sides. It is deterring foreign companies from being listed in the US and is weakening international investors' confidence in the US' capital market.
The bill would require foreign-owned companies to establish they are not controlled by a foreign government, and would need to submit to an audit review by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). If the US regulators cannot inspect a company's audits for three consecutive years, it will be banned from trading on the US market.
Chinese companies make up most of the foreign entities listed in the US, and some of the biggest ones, including China National Petroleum Corporation and China Mobile, are state-owned.
The bill passed the Senate on Wednesday and was introduced to the House of Representatives by Democratic Representative Brad Sherman on the same day.
The Trump Administration is trying to squeeze Chinese companies out of the US market," Dong said, "It is sabotaging its self-claimed free market, and is irresponsible to the investors.
CSRC said it is looking forward to a positive response from the US regulator, and hopes negotiations will be equal and friendly.
FX implications
Amid the current US-China tussle, the news adds to the market’s worries and heavies the risks in turn. Even so, USD/JPY seesaws around 107.60 by the press time of early Asian morning on Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays depressed above 0.6500 as risk aversion gains momentum
While extending pullback from Friday’s US session lows near 0.6515, AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6535 at the start of the week’s trading on Monday.
USD/JPY: Neutral in a risk-averse environment
The USD/JPY pair advanced for a second consecutive week to settle at 107.60. The dismal market’s mood kept the pair directionless by the end of the week ...
EUR/USD: Risk-off likely to keep the pair under pressure
The EUR/USD pair declined for a second consecutive day on Friday to close the week with modest gains around the 1.0900 figure.
WTI oil ticks up beyond $33 as US oil rigs decline for the 10th consecutive week
Crude oil prices regain the $33 level after the release of the Baker Hughes report. US active oil rigs decline for the 10th consecutive week to the lower level on record.
Gold prices pick up on risk aversion to approach long-term highs at $1,765
XAU/USD regains lost ground after bouncing at $1,717 and reaches $1,740 area. Gold appreciates on risk aversion as US-China tensions escalate.