Crude Oil sees a spike on Gaza conflict, WTI pings $88.50 before slipping back

- WTI Crude Oil is seeing green for Wednesday despite broader market sentiment taking a hit.
- US Crude prices initially rose nearly $2/barrel on the day before broad-market risk aversion restrained prices.
- Middle East geopolitical tensions from the Gaza Strip escalation continue to weigh on energies.
West Texas Intermediary (WTI) Crude Oil prices are seeing further gains on Wednesday despite global markets seeing a broad turnaround into safe havens.
Following a rocket strike on a Gaza hospital that left over 500 civilians dead and both Israel and Hamas blaming the other side for devastating attack, investors are getting cold feet once more as geopolitical tensions surrounding the Gaza Strip conflict continue to draw taut.
Middle East tensions, US crude supply drawdown keeping barrel bids pushed into the green
As stability in Gaza continues to deteriorate, markets are increasingly concerned that tensions could rise to the point that the altercation could spill over into knock-on political disputes between the US and neighboring countries to the region. The nearby Strait of Hormuz, a major global energy supply chokepoint that sees a fifth of all global crude shipments, could see negative impact if geopolitical tensions continue to mount.
Adding to Crude Oil price pressures, US Crude Oil inventories reported a steeper-than-expected drawdown on Wednesday, with the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) barrel count seeing a decline of 4.491M barrels for the week into October 13th, much steeper than the forecast -0.3M drawdown and eating significantly into the previous week's 10.176M barrel buildup.
WTI Technical Outlook
WTI Crude Oil barrels touched a fresh daily high of $88.50 before slipping back into the $87.00 neighborhood as risk aversion weighs on markets, but Middle East tensions are keeping Crude prices bid into the green for Wednesday.
Daily candlesticks are struggling to shrug off the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently parked near $85.13, and Wednesday's upside action sees WTI knocking on the underside of a rising trendline from late June's swing low into $67.14.
Despite WTI recently slipping from 2023's highs of $93.98 set back in September, Crude Oil remains in a bullish stance, with prices facing a bullish extension from the last turnaround from the $82.00 handle.
WTI Daily Chart
WTI Technical Levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|87.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.79
|Today Daily Change %
|0.91
|Today daily open
|86.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|86.87
|Daily SMA50
|85.07
|Daily SMA100
|79.5
|Daily SMA200
|77.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|86.42
|Previous Daily Low
|84.39
|Previous Weekly High
|86.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.45
|Previous Monthly High
|93.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|85.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|85.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|85.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|87.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|87.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|89.11
EUR/USD finds support above 1.0520, remains in negative territory
EUR/USD reached a bottom at 1.0523, marking the lowest level in two days, before rebounding towards 1.0550. However, the pair continues to trade in negative territory due to the stronger US Dollar, supported by a decline in Wall Street and higher yields.
GBP/USD consolidates modest daily losses below 1.2175
GBP/USD found support once again above the 1.2130 area and rebounded. However, the recovery was limited by the 1.2175 area. Despite UK inflation data, the pair is currently consolidating with modest daily losses due to the strength of the US Dollar.
Gold trades around $1,950 as risk aversion intensifies Premium
Gold price resumed its rally amid escalating Middle East tensions, reaching a fresh two-month high of $1,962.62 a troy ounce. XAU/USD holds on to intraday gains, trading at around $1,949 mid-American session as the US Dollar got some attention on the back of plummeting stock markets.
SUI token hits all-time low after facing market manipulation claims
The native token of the Sui blockchain, SUI, touched an all-time low of $0.367 on Wednesday before some recovery. The fall came after fresh allegations of market manipulation surfaced amid a South Korean investigation, accusations that were later denied by the Sui Foundation.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Despite big earnings wins, DJIA futures fall on Middle East tensions
DJIA is seeing its futures sink lower early Wednesday as tensions erupted in the Middle East following an explosion at a Gaza hospital that has killed hundreds of Palestinians.