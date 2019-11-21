Crude Oil Prices News & Forecast: WTI fades bounce to 200-day EMA amid US-Sino spat

Oil dips in Asia on waning trade optimism

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are flashing red amid warning US-China trade optimism and the resulting risk-off tone in the global markets.

At press time, a barrel of Brent is changing hands at $62.20, representing a 0.35% drop on the day. WTI is also trading in the red at $56.90 per barrel.

The losses could be associated with reports stating that the phase one" U.S.-China trade deal could slip into next year. Read more…

Brent Oil Overview Today last price 62.24 Today Daily Change -0.24 Today Daily Change % -0.38 Today daily open 62.48 Trends Daily SMA20 62 Daily SMA50 61.44 Daily SMA100 61.54 Daily SMA200 64.45 Levels Previous Daily High 62.82 Previous Daily Low 60.33 Previous Weekly High 63.73 Previous Weekly Low 61.33 Previous Monthly High 62.32 Previous Monthly Low 56.86 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 61.87 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 61.28 Daily Pivot Point S1 60.93 Daily Pivot Point S2 59.39 Daily Pivot Point S3 58.44 Daily Pivot Point R1 63.42 Daily Pivot Point R2 64.37 Daily Pivot Point R3 65.91

WTI fades bounce to 200-day EMA following an escalation in US-China tussle

With the trade/political jitters between the world’s top two economies likely challenging global energy demand, WTI stops the recent recovery below 200-day EMA while taking rounds to $57.00 during the Asian morning on Thursday.

The trade stalemate between the United States (US) and China worsened recently after President Trump said he doesn’t think “China is stepping up to the level I want in trade talks.” Also contributing to the pessimism is the Reuters’ news that Trump is expected to sign Hong Kong Human Rights Bill passed by Congress. Read more...