Crude Oil Price News & Forecast: WTI Oil Rallies Put Risk Assets in Favour

Gold and oil continue to react strongly to geopolitical risk [Video]
Markets continue to react to the significant flare up in tensions between Iran and the US in the wake of the US airstrikes which killed Iranian General Soleimani. A destabilised Middle East pulls the oil price higher as a primary impact. Threats to the supply of oil through the Strait of Hormuz (just over a fifth of the world’s oil supply runs through this narrow stretch of the Persian Gulf) have driven the price of oil around 5% higher since Friday’s announcement. There has also been a shift in flow back into safe haven assets which remains a key factor in all this. Gold is again well over a percent higher this morning, jumping to multi-year highs, whilst the yen is still being has been favoured and on the flip-side equities are under pressure. However, geopolitical shocks are often absorbed fairly quickly by markets, so there is risk in chasing these moves. The extremely overbought positioning on gold is especially interesting from this standpoint. Already this morning, we are beginning to see a degree of unwind playing out through Treasury yields. Whilst there is still a safe haven bias in forex markets, the moves seem to be a little more contained this morning too. Newsflow will be a key factor in the coming days, but could the geopolitical risk already be factored in? Read more...
Oil Rallies Put Risk Assets in Favour
As risk-off sentiments may be here to stay for some time, buy gold at dip?
Business confidence may get hurt if oil to stay above 70 for some time
Oil prices jumped while global stocks fell after the US killed a top Iranian military commander in an air strike, shoving geopolitics to the top of investors’ agenda for the new year. Brent crude jumped 3.5% to more than $68 a barrel, putting the international oil benchmark on track for its biggest gain in a month. Read more...
WTI corrects from 9-month tops, below $64 amid US-Iran tensions
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extends its corrective slide from nine-month highs of $64.72 into Europe, as markets seek to take profits off the table after adding 2% to Friday’s upsurge and in anticipation of any military response from Iran.
The oil-price rally extended on Monday, as the Mid-East tensions heightened after US President Trump threatened sanctions on Iraq, the OPEC No. 2 oil producer, if the US troops were forced to move out of the country.
This follows Friday’s US killing of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in an airstrike at the Baghdad International Airport, which sent oil prices nearly 4% higher. Read more...
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|63.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.71
|Today Daily Change %
|1.13
|Today daily open
|63.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.48
|Daily SMA50
|58.31
|Daily SMA100
|56.84
|Daily SMA200
|57.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|64.11
|Previous Daily Low
|61.16
|Previous Weekly High
|64.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|60.67
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|62.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|62.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|61.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|59.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|58.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|64.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|65.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|67.32
