Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI - WTI is testing key support as bull's hopes balance on a US/sino trade-deal signing

WTI Crude oil may reach resistance 60.20 while trading above support 58.35
Uptrend
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 58.35, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 60.20.
Downtrend
An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 57.90, which will be followed by moving down to support level 55.20. Read more...
WTI is testing key support as bull's hopes balance on a US/sino trade-deal signing
West Texas Intermediate crude oil is currently trading at $58.16 having travelled between a low of $57.97 and $59.26, -1.71% on the day so far and well below the $65.65s post Iranian missile strikes on Iraqi targets.
We witnessed aggressive sell-side activity on the latest EIA release (+1.1 million vs. -3.5 million expected) to the 59.15s, into the Wednesday’s NY close and its been downhill ever since to channel support and the 200-day moving average. Key industry reports from the EIA, IEA and OPEC will be closely watched this week.
Meanwhile, the de-escalation of US-Iranian tensions in the aftermath of the killing of Souleimani had kicked off a noteworthy round of CTA selling in energy markets, according to analysts at TD Securities who argued that it "provides a significant headwind to further gains, largely concentrated in WTI crude." Read more...
WTI looks for direction around the $59.00 mark
Prices of the barrel of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil have managed to regain some poise after bottoming out in the $58.70 region earlier in the day.
WTI focused on data, trade, geopolitics
The barrel of WTI briefly tested the area of 2020 lows near $58.70 during early trade, managing to pick up traction soon afterwards. in the meantime, crude oil is attempting to consolidate at current levels following last week’s sharp sell-off.
Diminishing tensions in the Middle East have been weighing on prices in past sessions, forcing the barrel of West Texas Intermediate to recede from tops near the $66.00 mark. However, renewed optimism on the imminent sign of the US-China’s ‘Phase One’ deal (January 15th) has given extra oxygen to the risk-associated complex and crude oil, somewhat limiting the downside. Read more...
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.90
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.53
|Today daily open
|58.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.96
|Daily SMA50
|58.81
|Daily SMA100
|57.11
|Daily SMA200
|57.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.8
|Previous Daily Low
|58.88
|Previous Weekly High
|65.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.69
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|58.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.49
