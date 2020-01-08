Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI trims gains on reports stating no US casualties in Iran attack

WTI price jumps to 8.5-month high on Iranian retaliation

West Texas Intermediate oil jumped from $62.74 to $65.44 in the 60 minutes to 00:00 GMT and hit a fresh 8.5-month high of $65.55 soon before press time on the back of escalating US-Iran tensions. 

The news hit the wires about an hour ago that Iran has launched a missile attack on multiple US military facilities in Iraq. The attack has been confirmed by a senior US official, according to Nick Schifrin, foreign affairs and defense correspondent at PBS Newshour. 

WTI trims gains on reports stating no US casualties in Iran attack

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is trimming gains as prospects of a full-blown US-Iran military conflict have weakened with reports stating zero US casualties in Iran's attack on American bases in Iraq conducted early Wednesday. 

The black gold is currently trading near $64.50 per barrel, representing a 2.8% gain on the day, having hit an 8.5-month high of $65.62 an hour ago. Prices spiked to multi-month highs after news hit the wires that at least 10 Iranian missiles hit US targets in Iraq. 

WTI

Overview
Today last price 63.65
Today Daily Change 0.94
Today Daily Change % 1.50
Today daily open 62.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 60.88
Daily SMA50 58.56
Daily SMA100 57
Daily SMA200 57.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 63.17
Previous Daily Low 62.15
Previous Weekly High 64.11
Previous Weekly Low 60.67
Previous Monthly High 62.38
Previous Monthly Low 55.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 62.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 62.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 62.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 61.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 61.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 63.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 63.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 64.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

