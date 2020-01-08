Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI trims gains on reports stating no US casualties in Iran attack

WTI price jumps to 8.5-month high on Iranian retaliation

West Texas Intermediate oil jumped from $62.74 to $65.44 in the 60 minutes to 00:00 GMT and hit a fresh 8.5-month high of $65.55 soon before press time on the back of escalating US-Iran tensions.

The news hit the wires about an hour ago that Iran has launched a missile attack on multiple US military facilities in Iraq. The attack has been confirmed by a senior US official, according to Nick Schifrin, foreign affairs and defense correspondent at PBS Newshour.

WTI trims gains on reports stating no US casualties in Iran attack

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is trimming gains as prospects of a full-blown US-Iran military conflict have weakened with reports stating zero US casualties in Iran's attack on American bases in Iraq conducted early Wednesday.

The black gold is currently trading near $64.50 per barrel, representing a 2.8% gain on the day, having hit an 8.5-month high of $65.62 an hour ago. Prices spiked to multi-month highs after news hit the wires that at least 10 Iranian missiles hit US targets in Iraq.

