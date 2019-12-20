Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI trades in red below $61 ahead of US GDP data

WTI Possible Continuation Up If the Market Stays Above M H5

The WTI has made a strong bullish move above M H5 Camarilla resistance and we see no signs of slowing down. Next retracement will probably be bought on the dips.

59.85-60.31 zone might be used as a new area for traders to position themselves long on intraday-intraweek timeframe. At this point we see that continuation is possible towards W H5 62.08. A close above 62.08 will target 63.50. Only if the price makes a close below W L3 59.03, we might see a deeper retracement towards 58.38. Read More...

WTI trades in red below $61 ahead of US GDP data, Baker Hughes' Oil Rig Count

Crude oil's rally finally seems to have lost its momentum as investors shift their attention to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count data from the United States. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate, which rose to its highest level in more than three months at $61.38 on Thursday, was last seen trading at $60.90, erasing 0.22% on a daily basis.

Earlier in the week, the upbeat Industrial Production data from the US and China eased worries over a protracted slowdown in the global manufacturing activity and provided a boost to crude oil prices. Read more...