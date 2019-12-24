Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI - The Expected Oil Reversal

Oil prices edge higher even as Russia says OPEC+ may ease output; Kuwait-Saudi seen striking ‘neutral zone’ pact
Oil futures were tilting slightly higher Monday, even as reports indicated that a recent pact to curb global output by OPEC and its allies may be eased and as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia appeared close to a resolution on a disputed territory, which could see fresh oil hit the market in coming months.
West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery CLF20, +0.61%, the U.S. benchmark grade, fell edged 7 cents, or 0.1%, higher at $60.51 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The most-active contract gained 0.8% last week, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Read more...
The Expected Oil Reversal
On Friday, we wrote:
(…) Crude oil futures moved higher once again during yesterday’s session, overcoming the upper border of the rising green trend channel for the third time in a row. While the futures finished the day above this resistance, the bulls didn’t manage to hold gained ground in full.
Earlier today, the futures opened with the red gap. This bearish development means invalidation of yesterday’s breakout, which doesn’t bode well for the bulls.
The daily indicators are still very extended, also supporting the likelihood of upcoming resolution to the downside. Read more...
